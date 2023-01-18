Regional District wants to know premier Eby’s position

Letter to premier Eby to see where he stands on gun bans

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako wants to know premier David Eby’s position on the proposed new federal gun laws.

The Liberal Party of Canada is attempting to ban a new list of firearms that goes deep into the common hunting cabinets of the average outdoor enthusiast.

Despite a coalition agreement with the federal NDP allowing most proposed legislation to pass with a majority vote in the House of Commons, local NDP Member of Parliament Taylor Bacharach has gone on the record as being troubled by the surprise Liberal amendment of Bill C-21, which originally took aim at some handguns – which seemed to have majority support – to suddenly include a list of hundreds of rifles that can be found in many local homes and are not of the “assault rifle” or “military rifle” variety. Those have largely been restricted in Canada already.

At a committee of the whole meeting held on Jan. 12, the regional district representatives in the room were quick to agree on a motion to urge provincial NDP leader David Eby to take a position on the issue.

Clint Lambert, director for Area E, Francois/Ootsa Rural electoral district, proposed the motion.

“Now that the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan have stood up and opposed the gun ban, and all the buy-back garbage, I think we should send a letter to premier Eby and see where he stands on this, and ask him to stand with the other two premiers from the west.”

RDBN chair Mark Parker, the director for Area D, Fraser Lake Rural, agreed that he would like to see this question asked, on behalf of local resident.

“I think to get premier Eby’s stance, because I actually don’t know where he’s at on it, he’s been crickets, would be ok,” Parker said.

The motion passed unanimously.