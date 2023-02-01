Reinvigorated subscription program offers Lakes District News readers exclusive benefits

Truth. Clarity. Community.

It’s what we do.

For almost seven decades, the Lakes District News has provided trusted news and informative content for Burns Lake area residents to enjoy and stay up to date.

Whether it’s breaking news, community information, entertainment, opinion or local sports, we pride ourselves in bringing the most relevant news to our readers.

Sparking dinnertime conversations.

Sparking action.

Sparking change and celebration.

On Monday, we’re launching a reinvigorated subscription program – offering subscribers more exclusive content and premium benefits for no additional cost. As a valued subscriber, these updates ensure readers continue receiving the print product as they always have.

The core of local journalism goes beyond simply chronicling all Burns Lake has been and all that it will become – it’s asking the tough questions along the way. We’re proud that we hold community leaders accountable to the people we serve.

The Lakes District News has been here when it matters most, especially when the news gets tough, filtering through the noise to bring you the raw and the real.

And through it all, our loyal print subscribers have supported the important journalism we are proud to do in the community.

“Local journalism is essential to the democratic process and a proven element of community social health. It’s also one of the foundations to building inclusive communities that allow differing viewpoints to be heard,” said Mary Kemmis, president of Black Press Media’s B.C. North division.

“The value-added subscription program is a way for readers to support their local community news media and ensure the stories that help build a better tomorrow are told today.”

Added benefits subscribers now have access to include exclusive newsletters delivered right to their inbox, community forums to connect with the news team, unlimited access to our provincial news website, as well as puzzles, crosswords and premium contests.

In addition to local content, subscribers will also be able to enjoy breaking news from around the province and across Canada, brought to readers by one of the largest networks of journalists in North America.

We recognize the importance and direct impact of breaking news to our fellow community members.

Stories that share important public safety information will always be accessible to all readers.

The Lakes District News has been an integral part of the community for over 100 years – we are 103 years old,” said publisher Laura Blackwell. “Supporting local journalism is vital to health and transparency of the community.”

Have questions about the subscription program and the upcoming changes? Call 250 692-7526 or stop by our office at 23, 3rd Ave. in Burns Lake and we’ll be happy to help you.

