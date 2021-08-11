"A Walk" by Brad Bell

Reluctant Landscapes at the Lakes District Art Gallery

For the month of August the artists profiled at the Lakes District Museum art gallery are Lynne Gayan and Brad Bell. Stop by the museum anytime between Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission by donation. (L-R) Two Moons painted by Lynne Gayan, A Walk painted by Brad Bell (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Unprofessional conduct found against two engineers over Mount Polley Mine dam breach

