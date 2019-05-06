Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

Police in Calgary believe they have found the bodies of a missing woman and toddler who were reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

The suspected remains of Jasmine Lovett, 25, and her 22-month-old daughter, Aliyah Sanderson, were found about 4 a.m. Monday in a heavily wooded part of Kananaskis Country, a wilderness area on the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains.

“To protect the integrity of this investigation and future court proceedings, we are unable to release details about what lead to the discovery of the bodies,” police said in a news release.

They said officers rearrested a man they briefly took into custody two weeks ago, but are not identifying him until charges are laid. That was expected to happen later Monday or Tuesday.

Robert Leeming, 34, previously told media outlets that he was the one police questioned and that Lovett and the child lived in his southeast Calgary home.

He has said he is innocent.

Autopsies were to begin Monday, but the cause of death was not expected to be released.

Lovett and the girl were last seen April 16. Police said an online purchase from Lovett’s account was made two days later, but they don’t know if she’s the one who made it.

The pair were reported missing after they failed to show up for a family dinner.

“Our lives have been devastated and our hearts are heavy,” the Lovett family said in a statement released by police.

“We are trying to understand how this tragedy could have happened to our loved ones.”

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

