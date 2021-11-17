Remembrance Day at schools in Burns Lake

Students at both William Konkin Elementary and Decker Lake Elementary took part in assemblies on Nov. 10 in honour of Remembrance Day. The events were held a day early as all schools were closed on Nov. 11, the day of the holiday. In both assemblies, students were able to recite various poems in honour of Canadian armed forces members. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
