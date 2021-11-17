Remembrance Day at schools in Burns Lake

school
school
school
school
school
schoool

Students at both William Konkin Elementary and Decker Lake Elementary took part in assemblies on Nov. 10 in honour of Remembrance Day. The events were held a day early as all schools were closed on Nov. 11, the day of the holiday. In both assemblies, students were able to recite various poems in honour of Canadian armed forces members. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
VIDEO: 15 people including 3 in need of medical attention rescued from flooded Merritt
Next story
B.C. residents will not receive the emergency alert test today as flood response continues

Just Posted

hot topics
Hot Topics for Nov. 17

Save On Foods and other grocery stores believe they wont experience large shortages in food due to flooding acrosss the province. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Grocery stocks should be fine in Burns Lake

BC Bus North is an interim program run by the provincial government meant to replace Greyhound buses in Northern B.C. communities. An auditor general’s report released on Tuesday, Nov. 16 made three recommendations to improve the service. (B.C. Transit photo)
Only 56% of Greyhound northern routes shuttered in 2018 covered by BC Bus North: report

ATCO Future Fuel is to supply renewable natural gas from a plant in Alberta to Pacific Northern Gas. (Photo courtesy ATCO Future Fuel)
Northern natural gas utility to tap into renewable fuel