remem

Remembrance Day ceremony

Members of the Burns Lake RCMP, Burns Lake Fire and Rescue Department and Burns Lake Paramedics conglomerated at the CNC parking lot on Nov. 11, where a Remembrance Day ceremony was held, and attended by dozens of local residents. The ceremony included the singing of the national anthem, a reading of the poem Flanders Fields by John McCrae, as well as a two-minutes moment of silence beginning at 11 a.m. The event was organized by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 50 President Jim McBride. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

 

Remembrance Day

Previous story
VIDEO: 15 people including 3 in need of medical attention rescued from flooded Merritt
Next story
Sumas Prairie flooding remains ‘critical,’ Abbotsford mayor says 184 people rescued overnight

Just Posted

hot topics
Hot Topics for Nov. 17

Save On Foods and other grocery stores believe they wont experience large shortages in food due to flooding acrosss the province. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Grocery stocks should be fine in Burns Lake

BC Bus North is an interim program run by the provincial government meant to replace Greyhound buses in Northern B.C. communities. An auditor general’s report released on Tuesday, Nov. 16 made three recommendations to improve the service. (B.C. Transit photo)
Only 56% of Greyhound northern routes shuttered in 2018 covered by BC Bus North: report

ATCO Future Fuel is to supply renewable natural gas from a plant in Alberta to Pacific Northern Gas. (Photo courtesy ATCO Future Fuel)
Northern natural gas utility to tap into renewable fuel