rcmp

Remembrance Day ceremony

Attended by local RCMP, Paramedics, Fire Department, community members

Members of the Burns Lake RCMP, Burns Lake Fire and Rescue Department and Burns Lake Paramedics conglomerated at the CNC parking lot on Nov. 11, where a Remembrance Day ceremony was held, and attended by dozens of local residents. The ceremony included the singing of the national anthem, a reading of the poem Flanders Fields by John McCrae, as well as a two-minutes moment of silence beginning at 11 a.m. The event was organized by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 50 President Jim McBride. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Murray Sinclair to chair negotiations on federal compensation for First Nations kids

