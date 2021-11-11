Members of the Burns Lake RCMP, Burns Lake Fire and Rescue Department and Burns Lake Paramedics conglomerated at the CNC parking lot on Nov. 11, where a Remembrance Day ceremony was held, and attended by dozens of local residents. The ceremony included the singing of the national anthem, a reading of the poem Flanders Fields by John McCrae, as well as a two-minutes moment of silence beginning at 11 a.m. The event was organized by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 50 President Jim McBride. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)
