Renewed funding for B.C. visitor centres

Destination B.C. is supporting the valuable contribution of its network of community-based visitor centres, by renewing its three-year commitment to base funding throughout the province. In addition, Destination B.C. is increasing the minimum level of base funding to $15,000, for those currently receiving $10,000 to $12,500 per year.

There are 129 community-owned visitor centres throughout British Columbia that are members of Destination B.C.’s Visitor Services Network Program, including here in Burns Lake. In a typical year, community visitor centres collectively serve over 2.9 million visitors at their physical locations, over the phone, and via email and other digital channels. according to a press release by Destination B.C..

In 2020, despite the impacts of COVID-19 on tourism and visitor centre operations, the professional visitor services teams in communities across BC still served almost one million visitors in person and via digital channels. In 2021, visitor centres are on track to exceed 2020 visitation numbers.

“It is crucial for the health of B.C.’s tourism industry to ensure we are welcoming visitors back to all corners of our province and supporting them on their adventures. Providing excellent visitor services is one of the many ways we do this, and I am delighted with Destination B.C.’s ongoing support of the visitor services network. This funding commitment gives communities the resources they need to develop and deliver world-class visitor services in person and digitally, too,” said Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture & Sports Melanie Mark.