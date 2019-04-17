Repairing the Beacon

Workers conduct repairs on the back wall of the Beacon Theatre, on April 9 in Burns Lake. The decades-old building needs $424,000 in repairs for two walls and a new roof. The Lakes District Film Appreciation Society is starting a fundraising campaign to help pay for the repairs, on top of the $74,000 it has already earmarked for the work. To inquire about donating visit the Beacon Theatre’s Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/beacontheatrebl/?rf=223378184361430 ) or send an email to beacontheatre@outlook.com. (Blair McBride photo)