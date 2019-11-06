Owner and manager Rob Charlie has big plans to make Talon Point a destination for Indigenous tourism.

Resident plans to launch Indigenous tourism site

Talon Point Camp aims to put Burns Lake on the map of Indigenous tourism.

The camp’s three high white tipis are visible from the village and sit on the west end of Burns Lake.

Construction of the tipis was completed in mid-August, mostly by volunteers, as Talon Point owner and manager Rob Charlie told Lakes District News.

“One is 22-feet high, the other two are 16 feet high. It’s open now for day use with the big tipi. People can come and use it for a day,” said Charlie, who is a member of the Burns Lake Band.

More than 100 people from different parts of northwestern British Columbia have visited Talon Point since August.

Charlie envisions that the business side of the project will kick off in the spring, when he plans to begin offering overnight stays in the tipis and boat rentals. He also wants to host retreats and on-site catering, and build a stage for concerts and a gift shop.

“We want to open up a reztaurant,” Charlie said, emphasizing the ‘z’, with a laugh. “The sky’s the limit. It’s finances. You can only do what you can do.”

“If we really get successful we’ll put out a floating stage [on the lake]. We’ve got to create something unique in Burns Lake. We’ve got to do something to keep people here.”

He estimates that once Talon Point is up and running there will be at least eight paid positions created, including cooks working in an outdoor kitchen and others in charge of water activities and camp maintenance.

“Once a month we want to cater to the elders. Invite certain groups of elders out here to have an elders venue, provide them with a meal and have some entertainment,” Charlie said.

The other side of the initiative is aimed at cultural awareness.

“[We’re looking to] create more cultural programming for our youth. We really want to create some outdoor activities for them. The first project we have is a pit house. That’s going to be a big teaching tool. We didn’t live in tipis [traditionally], we lived in pit houses. Access to the pit house site is non-profit for the community at large to experience free of charge as well as some special cultural events and learning opportunities and hopefully interpretive trail walks in the future,” Charlie explained.

Mayor Dolores Funk welcomes the Talon Point project for the various benefits it might offer.

“The authentic experience is likely to draw tourists worldwide. I look forward to seeing the facility up and running and trust the community will not only benefit economically from its existence, but more importantly, culturally.”

So far more than $150,000 has been invested in the site, partly with a loan from All Nations Trust Co (ANTCO) and partly from the federal department of Western Economic Diversification, which will help fund the pit house and marketing activities.

The Burns Lake Band helped pay for one of the tipis and the Village of Burns Lake, for its part donated a long dragon boat which Charlie said he hopes to somehow capitalize on.

“Indigenous tourism is big and it’s growing,” Charlie said. “Small communities like ours are involved in resource extraction, but those have finite lives. Why don’t we develop a beautiful area like this one?”

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

 

Charlie speaks inside one of the tipis and in front of a crackling fire.

Previous story
Pattison seeks total control of Canfor

Just Posted

Pattison seeks total control of Canfor

Deal is worth $980 million

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Authorities behind Highway 16 crimes, ex-officer says

Higher authorities are responsible for the missing and murdered Indigenous women along… Continue reading

Burns Lake WE Day winners

Fourteen students from Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) and teacher Patti Dube… Continue reading

Resident plans to launch Indigenous tourism site

Talon Point Camp aims to put Burns Lake on the map of… Continue reading

Schwartz lifts Blues to 2-1 OT triumph over Canucks

Rookie Quinn Hughes nets Vancouver’s only goal

Actor denied role in Vancouver Island play because she is black, Human Rights Tribunal hears

Applications to dismiss racial discimination complaints against Victoria Theatre and director denied

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal

Poppies from the First World War tour country as symbol of hope, resilience

The flowers are now part of a touring exhibit called War Flowers

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope

Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Supports program available for displaced Interior forestry workers

Offices being set up in 100 Mile House, Clearwater, Mackenzie, Fort St. James and Fort St. John

Most Read