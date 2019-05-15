Elisia Blower will be moving to Vancouver to undergo a double lung transplant. A benefit dinner will be held for her on May 26 at 5 p.m. at the Francois Lake Hall. (Submitted photo)

Resident to receive double lung transplant

In June, Burns Lake resident Elisia Blower will make one of the biggest moves of her life.

Her first big move was her journey from Ireland when she was 11.

Next month, her move won’t be as big geographically-speaking, rather it will be for her future because she is due to undergo a double lung transplant in Vancouver.

“I am going to move down there for a year. And hopefully my chances will be better by being there,” she told Lakes District News.

Around three years ago Blower was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive lung disease. Its cause isn’t clearly known and there is no cure.

“I used to be out of breath and then I was diagnosed. It gradually gets worse. I didn’t used to be on oxygen. Now I’m on oxygen full time,” she explained.

In June she has an appointment with a specialist but he can’t give an exact time on when the transplant can happen.

“It’s like a waiting game. Somebody has to pass away, God forgive me for saying that. It has to be a match, it has to be the right blood, it has to be right size. Hopefully it happens before a year.”

Once the time comes she’ll have two hours to get to Vancouver General Hospital for the operation.

While down south she plans to rent out her house in Burns Lake so she can help pay rental costs when she lives with her son in Pitt Meadows.

After the operation, her daughter will be with her 24/7.

“If you make it through they don’t keep you long. Then you have regular [hospital] visits that become less frequent.”

Since her diagnosis, Blower’s friends in the community have offered her consistent support by helping her with household chores and taking her to the doctor.

With an upcoming spaghetti benefit dinner on May 26, her friends are helping ensure she still receives that support once she moves to Vancouver.

“[Housing] is going to be expensive for her. We’re going to raise money to help her out with her accommodation in Vancouver. The next best thing we can do is have a benefit for her. And of course give moral support,” said Joan McFee, who is organizing the dinner at the Francois Lake Hall.

Blower said she was overwhelmed when she heard about the benefit dinner.

“I’m really appreciate and thankful. That’s what good about our little communities. We try to help each other out.”

The event starts at 5 p.m. and will include performances by three local bands and a silent auction of home baked goods.

Contact Joan McFee for tickets at 695-6381 or visit the Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce office.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Former Alberta police officer charged with sexual assault
Next story
‘Great action of love’: U.S. mom runs inside to try to save kids who died in fire

Just Posted

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

Governments, industry bid on optimism amid timber review

The possibility of reduced forestry activity in the near future is sinking… Continue reading

Tuesday Update: Evacuation alert lifted for the Lejac fire

Higher relative humidity and precipitation were factors in lifting the evacuation alert, says fire information officer

Dark history behind Burns Lake railway

Surveyors laying out a route for the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway encountered… Continue reading

New email scam targets BC Hydro customers

A new type of scam is targeting customers of BC Hydro. Scammers… Continue reading

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read