In 2019, the Lakes District Museum started lobbying for the conservation and refurbishing of St. John's Anglican Church, they held a 90th birthday party and fund-raiser. The community donated $974.45 to help repair and repurpose this grand old structure, the oldest publicly owned building in the municipality. Most recently those funds were turned over to the Village of Burns Lake, which is undertaking the restoration work. (L-R) Councillor Kevin White from the Village of Burns Lake and museum society vice-president Lyle Graham. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Restoration money for St. John’s Anglican in Burns Lake

In 2019, the Lakes District Museum started lobbying for the conservation and refurbishing of St. John’s Anglican Church, they held a 90th birthday party and fund-raiser. The community donated $974.45 to help repair and repurpose this grand old structure, the oldest publicly owned building in the municipality. Most recently those funds were turned over to the Village of Burns Lake, which is undertaking the restoration work. (L-R) Councillor Kevin White from the Village of Burns Lake and museum society vice-president Lyle Graham. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Lawyer for First Nation says goal of B.C. land claim case is reconciliation
Next story
PODCAST: UBCM hosts ‘reimagining health care in B.C.’ session

Just Posted

The Lady Tweedsmuir at Harrison Bay on Ootsa Lake (1938). Seen here on the bow (according to our records) are Bill Harrison, Bill Harrison Sr., and Orald Harrison. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Lady Tweedsmuir

Try outs
Try outs in Burns Lake

The Real Canadian Wholesale Club in Burns Lake. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
Wholesale club pharmacy shuts down, multi million dollar store renovation underway

In 2019, the Lakes District Museum started lobbying for the conservation and refurbishing of St. John's Anglican Church, they held a 90th birthday party and fund-raiser. The community donated $974.45 to help repair and repurpose this grand old structure, the oldest publicly owned building in the municipality. Most recently those funds were turned over to the Village of Burns Lake, which is undertaking the restoration work. (L-R) Councillor Kevin White from the Village of Burns Lake and museum society vice-president Lyle Graham. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Restoration money for St. John’s Anglican in Burns Lake