Restoration money for St. John’s Anglican in Burns Lake

In 2019, the Lakes District Museum started lobbying for the conservation and refurbishing of St. John’s Anglican Church, they held a 90th birthday party and fund-raiser. The community donated $974.45 to help repair and repurpose this grand old structure, the oldest publicly owned building in the municipality. Most recently those funds were turned over to the Village of Burns Lake, which is undertaking the restoration work. (L-R) Councillor Kevin White from the Village of Burns Lake and museum society vice-president Lyle Graham. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)