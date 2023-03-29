Results of 65th Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts

65th Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts results are as follows:
Festival numbers:
Instrumental
14 performers 19 pieces 7 scholarships
Speech Arts
24 performers 39 pieces 11 scholarships
Piano
43 performers 49 pieces 13 scholarships
Vocal
30 performers 43 pieces 10 scholarships
Burns lake Centennial Scholarship – Ally Shively, Burns Lake
Provincial recommendations:
Classical Voice
Junior Hosanna Beukema, Smithers
Merited Participant Cadence Anderson, Telkwa
Intermediate Laurel McKenzie, Smithers
Merited Participant Chloe Sear, Smithers
Musical Theatre
Junior Hosanna Beukema, Smithers
Merited Participant Cadence Anderson, Telkwa
Speech Arts
Junior Simran Bansel, Prince George
Merited Participant Andrew Lee, Prince George
Intermediate Zachary Hirt, Prince George
Choral Lakes District Community Choir, Burns Lake