65th Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts

Results of 65th Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts

65th Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts results are as follows:

Festival numbers:

Instrumental

14 performers 19 pieces 7 scholarships

Speech Arts

24 performers 39 pieces 11 scholarships

Piano

43 performers 49 pieces 13 scholarships

Vocal

30 performers 43 pieces 10 scholarships

Burns lake Centennial Scholarship – Ally Shively, Burns Lake

Provincial recommendations:

Classical Voice

Junior Hosanna Beukema, Smithers

Merited Participant Cadence Anderson, Telkwa

Intermediate Laurel McKenzie, Smithers

Merited Participant Chloe Sear, Smithers

Musical Theatre

Junior Hosanna Beukema, Smithers

Merited Participant Cadence Anderson, Telkwa

Speech Arts

Junior Simran Bansel, Prince George

Merited Participant Andrew Lee, Prince George

Intermediate Zachary Hirt, Prince George

Choral Lakes District Community Choir, Burns Lake

