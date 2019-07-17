Rethink the proposed rezoning

Editor:

We are writing in regards to the proposed rezoning of 253 First Avenue in Burns Lake.

We have lived at 267 First avenue since 1999. Since that time we have made significant investments and improvements to our property, in turn increasing its value. The fact that the village is considering a change to the Official Community Plan bylaws to accommodate rezoning from R2 low density to R6 high density is unbelievable to us.

It will seriously impact our property as well as neighbouring properties and the viewscape of our community. We do not support the application for several reasons:

• In a community where new builds are rare because it is more expensive to build than buy, building an apartment in a residential zone drives the property values lower. It makes it even harder to encourage and finance new builds.

• We have considerable traffic due to the row houses, existing apartment buildings and the community garden. I understand there will be construction on the land recently cleared between Third Ave. and First Ave. The entrance to that site is off First Ave.

• This construction as proposed will be 14 metres or taller in height as noted in the agenda from the June 25, 2019 meeting. This seriously affects my view and the neighbourhood’s view. How can the village consider allowing this in the middle of a residential area?

• There are already areas in the OCP designated for R6 and those areas should be developed before the Village looks at changing the OCP to accommodate that kind of construction elsewhere.

• We know there is a need for housing, but if you follow the talk on Facebook and in town, people are looking for family-oriented housing, places where they can raise children and have pets.

• If we pride ourselves on being community-minded, then a family or seniors duplex would be a much better fit, opening up homes for rent and purchase.

• Let’s look at ways to encourage single and duplex family housing, where people can put down roots and raise families. Let’s offer Mr. Singh options that fit our community instead of looking desperately for new construction.

If the village allows this it sets a precedent.

We strongly encourage the community to attend the public meeting on July 23 at 7 p.m. in the village office.

Sincerely,

Rosemary Edgeworth and Todd Seminuk