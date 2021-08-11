Return-It Depot increases beer can return to 10 cents

The Return-It depot in Burns Lake has upped its aluminum beer can return from eight cents to ten, thanks to a new contract with Brewers Distributed LM.

Depot owner Chris Beach told Lakes District News that after a six month trial run was ended in January, the depot is now once again permitted to provide a full ten cent deposit for all aluminum beer cans. “I think it will be really good for the community,” Beach said. “For one, the consumer will get more money back for their returned beer cans, and that in turn could help promote more recycling as well. We feel very fortunate and pleased that we were able to get this contract.”

According to Beach, the yearly volume of recycled cans at the depot has increased by thirty three percent over the past six years.

Beach said that he also believes the change in return price will also cut down on the amount of travelling out of town, as people won’t have to travel elsewhere for the ten cent return. “Now people can receive their full 10 cent deposit right here in Burns lake, that means more money being kept in town and less wear and tear on roads. It’s a total win-win for everyone.”

The Return-it Depot is located on 117 BC-35, right behind the Pub N’ Tandoori Grill in Burns Lake.