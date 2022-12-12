Parliament buildings in Ottawa. (Black Press file photo)

Parliament buildings in Ottawa. (Black Press file photo)

Return to in-person work a contentious issue among federal public servants

Workers await announcement this week requiring a certain number of work days in person

Public servants are voicing their disapproval for an impending mandate to return to the office.

To date, government departments have been making their own decisions about remote and hybrid work, with several opting for a remote work model.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier, who oversees the administration of the public service, said in November that hybrid work is here to stay.

But the president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada says workers are awaiting an announcement this week that will require them to work a certain number of days in person.

Several public servants who have adjusted to working remotely due to COVID-19 said in interviews that it is a contentious issue, in part because the pandemic is still ongoing.

Fortier has not responded to a request for an interview.

RELATED: Post-pandemic back-to-work puts spotlight on office maintenance

CoronavirusFederal PoliticsLabour

Previous story
No injuries as car erupts alongside B.C. home’s Christmas display
Next story
ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

Just Posted

Images from BC RCMP show extensive damage done to Coastal GasLink equipment and work sites on Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)
$100K reward offered for information on attack on Coastal GasLink camp near Houston

Gitga’at First Nation filed a complaint with the BC Utilities Commission about an annual fee BC Hydro charges them for $85,000. (Photo: Karen Harrison Massier/Facebook)
Utility commission deliberates Gitga’at First Nation complaint against BC Hydro fee

Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton. (File photo)
Hazelton hospital escapee back in police custody

Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Taylor Bachrach. (Photo submitted)
Gun bill may not get Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP’s support