Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2023. (Charly Lopez)

Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2023. (Charly Lopez)

Revelstoke comedian hosting 2023 Tour de France Femmes

Katie Burrell is a Revelstoke-based comedian and filmmaker

  • Jul. 27, 2023 8:15 a.m.
  • News

Revelstoke-based comedian and filmmaker Katie Burrell is overseas hosting one the year’s biggest female cycling events: the 2023 Tour de France Femmes.

Burrell is the unofficial host of the eight-day competition which takes riders from Clermont-Ferrand to Pau in France.

@katieburrelltv @Liv Cycling @Le Tour de France high level: how to #tdff #watchthefemmes #morefemmesonbikes #fyp #foryou #tourdefrance #tourdefrancefemmes ♬ original sound – Katie Burrell

The Tour de France Femmes is in its second year of competition and is taking place from July 23 – 30, featuring more than 200 female riders from all over the world. The race is being broadcasted in more than 190 countries.

Lotte Kopecky of Belgium leads the rankings after Stage 4 of the race. Olivia Baril leads Canadian women in the competition, sitting in 43rd.

Follow along with Burrell on Instagram and TikTok.

READ MORE: B.C.’s ‘most comprehensive cougar study to date’ coming to Okanagan

READ MORE: Revelstoke Cricket Club approved to build permanent pitch

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
U.S. teen missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at police station far from home
Next story
VIDEO: Large explosion rocks Lower Mainland shopping centre

Just Posted

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

Video image of seals being fed dockside at Cow Bay Marina on Aug. 12, 2020. (Provided image)
Prince Rupert fishing charter owner fined $10K for feeding seals

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers march to a rally as gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo containers from ships sit idle at port in Vancouver on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Thousands of workers at British Columbia’s ports will take off the day shift today to learn the details of an agreement struck between their union and employers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port workers get eyes on contract offer from maritime employers

A map from the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine shows the areas of Cedervale and Woodcock, where an Evacuation Alert was cancelled on July 24. (Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine photo)
Evacuation Alert cancelled for Cedervale and Woodcock, as wildfire poses no threat