Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes to perform in Burns Lake

Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes will perform in Burns Lake Feb. 23 – get your tickets now. This great entertainment is brought to by the Lakes District Arts Council. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Incredible musicians, wonderful entertainers are coming to Burns Lake on Thursday Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Burns Lake Community Church.

Veteran folkie Rick Scott and keyboard ace Nico Rhodes bring their alchemy of roots, blues and humour. While in town Rick and Nico will also be doing a school show at Grassy Plains, two concerts in seniors’ residences and a workshop with Pilates of the Bow violin group.

Forty years apart in age, they delight in being musical playmates, leaping effortlessly from folk to blues and ballad to boogie. Combining Appalachian mountain dulcimer, piano and vocals, Roots & Grooves is a musical conversation spiced with mastery, mischief and merriment. The Duncan Showroom said, “Rick and Nico hit it out of the park on so many levels, Roots & Grooves re-invents 10.”

People will know Rick Scott from Pied Pumkin and his many appearances at Coldsnap, Midsummer and other festivals, he’s performed his lively combination or music, storytelling and humour in 11 countries and his 18 recordings have been honoured with three Juno nominations, Parents Choice and Canadian Folk Music Awards. In 2019 he was inducted into the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame.

Musical prodigy Nico Rhodes wrote Rick a fan letter when he was eight, was gob-smacked by Pied Pumkin at 11, and at age 23 was hired to arrange Rick’s music for symphony. He’s in great demand across Canada as a musician, composer and arranger—folks will recognize him from recent tours with Joelle Rabu and Ken Lavigne.

Rick Scott says, “Nico Rhodes is on fire. At 27 I was touring far and wide with Pied Pumkin and Roots & Grooves harkens back to that kind of unfettered inspiration. Every time we play it’s a new musical conversation. It’s a thrill to reinvent some of my earliest tunes with this extraordinary little brother.”