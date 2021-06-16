Ride Burns’ bike camp in full swing in Burns Lake

The Ride Burns Bike camp has begun with certain modifications. “We are happy to be able to put on a camp this year that follows COVID regulations. We had to keep our numbers to a maximum of 40 and only two adults per group. It’s great to be able to be on the trails with the kids!” said Susan Russell. The camp will be running for three weeks with kids meeting on Mondays and Wednesdays. Beginners to advanced riders are now out on the trails working on skills and getting to know the trail network, said Russell. (Susan Russell photo/Lakes District News)