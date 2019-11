The Burns Lake Christmas Craft Fair was packed with local vendors and visitors on Nov. 16 and was held in the gymnasium of Lakes District Secondary School. Clothing, art and food were on display and for sale, and jolly old Saint Nicholas made an appearance. This year was the 37th year that the annual fair has been held and was organized by the Burns Lake Public Library. The fair serves as a charming introduction to the Christmas season. (Blair McBride photos)

Gail Begg, a hobby spinner from the Southside demonstrates how to spin yarn on her Mudriver Spinner.