Road conditions in the Burns Lake area

Update on which roads are safe after first snowfall of the season

Like clockwork, The snow started coming down in Burns Lake and the surrounding area right as the calendar turned to November. After a light snowfall on the evening of Nov. 1, we have an update on what to watch out for in terms of bad road conditions.

Watch for slippery sections between the start of Highway 35 and the end of Highway 35 for 23.4 km, between Burns Lake and North Bank. According to the Drive B.C. website, there is compact snow and wet spots all along the highway as of 7:00 am on Nov. 2.

There is also a warning for slippery roads for a 70 km stretch along Highway 16 between Burns Lake and Fraser Lake.

Heading out towards Houston, the Drive B.C. website also indicates that there are slippery conditions and compact snow between Wakefield Rd and 6 Mile Hill Brackecheck for approximately 70 km. The stretch goes from Topley to Telkwa.

Winter tires are required on most routes in B.C. from Oct. 1 to Apr. 30.

