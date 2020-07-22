Road construction at Six Mile in full swing

The road construction of new traffic lanes for Six Mile west of Burns Lake has begun. The upgrades are part of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s $15 million project to construct a two-kilometre westbound passing lane, extend the eastbound passing lane by 400 metres, improve the entry and exit lanes at the Six Mile Summit brake check and chain off areas. These upgrades will help improve logjams on Highway 16 however, during construction commuters may experience slow downs. (Laura Blackwell photo)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.