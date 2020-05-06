Road in need of repair

Gerow Drive off of Pioneer Way is in need a repairs. Residents who live and have to drive the road daily say it grows by the hour and makes it difficult to get to their homes. The Village of Burns Lake who is responsible for the repair of the road said they are aware of the condition of the road.”Yes I spoke to the resident who submitted the photo two days ago and explained that we will get to it as soon as we can and that it will likely involve removing the pavement all together, then grading it. It will take some time to determine the actual cause of the road damage. It’s an expensive fix so we need to take some time to determine how to fix it and then find the time and budget to do it. There are three residential houses on this street. Repairs are prioritized on traffic use. The minor repair will be to dig out the “pushed up” area and replace with gravel.” said Sheryl Worthing Chief Administrative Officer for the Village of Burns Lake. (Submitted photo)



