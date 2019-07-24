Roaring mufflers disturb the peace

Editor:

Who are they? They roar up Center Street past the hospital, the Pines, the food bank and presumably a busy convenience store at least six times a day.

The roar comes from mufflers designed to deafen or wake the dead, not from broken mufflers.

I don’t mind working trucks, logging trucks, delivery trucks, or even those who cannot afford a new muffler system. But those who purposely roar and disturb our peace are disrespectful to say the least.

The other question I have, is why it is allowed by the police, by the elders, or the band council? Surely there is a bylaw against noise in a hospital zone. Perhaps a “be quiet” sign by the hospital and Pines would help.

If you know these people, perhaps you could speak with them and let them know that we have miles of road on which they can roar along and not disturb anyone.

Respectfully yours,

Paula Laurie