Robert Charlie of Burns Lake finally sentenced

The Robert Charlie case has come to a close.

He will not be going to jail for the offences in question.

Charlie, a former chief of the Ts’il Kaz Koh First Nation at Burns Lake, was originally charged with one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault. He pleaded guilty to count one, Sexual Interference, during his July 13, 2021 appearance in Burns Lake Provincial Court.

Charlie had first appeared in court on Sept. 2, 2021 for a bail hearing, commencing the matter.

According to court files, the matters at hand allegedly took place sometime between 1993 and 1994 inclusive.

After a series of postponements in the sentencing process, Charlie was back in court April 18 for ostensibly the final time in this matter. It was then that the consequences for his actions were disclosed.

“Mr. Charlie was sentenced to a two year Conditional Sentence Order followed by three years of probation. He also received a 10 year section 109 firearms prohibition order,” said Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service – Ministry of Attorney General.

The details of the offenses and the identity of whomever a victim might be were not disclosed outside the court.