Robert Charlie’s case bumped again in Burns Lake court

Adjourned again.

For at least the fourth time, the case of accused Burns Lake Robert Charlie got bumped down the calendar. What’s next in the process is just to fix a date for receiving a pre-sentence report. That was set for Feb. 23 but got deferred to the next day, then the result wasn’t filed with the BC Prosecution Service (Ministry of Attorney General) by end of day on Feb. 24, leaving the status of the case publicly unknown heading into the weekend.

This next step in the almost concluded process was put off from Jan. 17 to Feb. 16, then to the 23, then to Feb. 24 and as of Lakes District News press deadline, was in limbo still.

Charlie, a former chief of the Ts’il Kaz Koh First Nation [Bunrs Lake Band], was originally charged with one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault. He pleaded guilty to count one, sexual interference, during his July 13, 2021 appearance in Burns Lake Provincial Court.

According to court files, the matters at hand allegedly took place sometime between 1993 and 1994 inclusive.

Charlie had first appeared in court on Sept. 2, 2021 for a bail hearing. Charlie eventually entered a guilty plea on the count of sexual interference while no guilty plea was entered for the sexual assault count.

Due to a publication ban, the name and details of the complainant in the case will not be published.