Ronny Berndorff’s artwork at July showcase at the Lakes District Museum

The July exhibit for the museum. (Teaira Bishop photo/Lakes District News)

Ronny Berndorff’s art work titled “An Eclectic Artist’s Vision” will be showcased at the Lakes District Museum for the month of July. Those interested in checking out the artwork can visit the gallery from Monday to Saturday between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Teaira Bishop photo/Lakes District News)

