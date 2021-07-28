The Rotary Club of Burns Lake’s Bill Gilgan Youth Citizen of the Year award went to Rory Creighton. (L-R) Rotary youth committee chair Brent Petersen, Rory Creighton, Steve Wilejto, rotarian Jack Brown and Sandra Barth from the Lakes District Arts Council. In front is John Barth also from the arts council. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News.)

The Rotary Club of Burns Lake’s Bill Gilgan Youth Citizen of the Year award went to Rory Creighton. (L-R) Rotary youth committee chair Brent Petersen, Rory Creighton, Steve Wilejto, rotarian Jack Brown and Sandra Barth from the Lakes District Arts Council. In front is John Barth also from the arts council. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News.)

Rory Creighton wins Rotary award

Chosen for volunteering within the community

A young Burns Lake resident and a local arts organization are the beneficiaries of an annual program on the part of the Rotary Club of Burns Lake.

The award program is named the Bill Gilgan Youth Citizen of the Year after Bill Gilgan, one of the founding members of the club.

It was established in 1996 to encourage and value volunteerism within the community that fits the Rotary motto of “service above self”.

This year Rory Creighton, Lakes District Seconday School graduate, is the recipient of a cheque for $250 for his volunteering and service in the community.

Steve Wilejto nominated Rory and as the nominator of the person who won the award, Wilejto got to choose a community group to also receive a $250 cheque. He chose the Lakes District Arts Council.

Previous story
BC Wildfire: ‘Wind is our greatest enemy’ for Okanagan blazes
Next story
Salmon getting through Fraser River slide zone as officials ponder permanent fix

Just Posted

Campfire
Campfire prohibition to be lifted throughout Northwest including Burns Lake and Prince George Fire Centres

Unifor Local 2301 members outside of the Rio Tinto smelter. (Jacob Lubberts photo)
Rio Tinto smelter cutting aluminum production to one-third of normal workload

Members of the Unifor Local 2301 union picketing outside of the Rio Tinto smelter in Kitimat BC. (photo supplied)
Rio Tinto refutes claims of reducing pensions

Rufus hummingbird captured by Wren Gilgan. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake local clicks a Rufous Hummingbird