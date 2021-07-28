Rory Creighton wins Rotary award

The Rotary Club of Burns Lake’s Bill Gilgan Youth Citizen of the Year award went to Rory Creighton. (L-R) Rotary youth committee chair Brent Petersen, Rory Creighton, Steve Wilejto, rotarian Jack Brown and Sandra Barth from the Lakes District Arts Council. In front is John Barth also from the arts council. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News.)

A young Burns Lake resident and a local arts organization are the beneficiaries of an annual program on the part of the Rotary Club of Burns Lake.

The award program is named the Bill Gilgan Youth Citizen of the Year after Bill Gilgan, one of the founding members of the club.

It was established in 1996 to encourage and value volunteerism within the community that fits the Rotary motto of “service above self”.

This year Rory Creighton, Lakes District Seconday School graduate, is the recipient of a cheque for $250 for his volunteering and service in the community.

Steve Wilejto nominated Rory and as the nominator of the person who won the award, Wilejto got to choose a community group to also receive a $250 cheque. He chose the Lakes District Arts Council.