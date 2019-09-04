Rotary District 5040 Governor visits Burns Lake

Rotary District 5040 Governor Bala Naidoo recently visited Burns Lake. (Submitted photo)

He represents more than 1300 Rotarians in B.C., but recently Rotary District 5040 Governor Bala Naidoo travelled to Burns Lake with a specific message for the community.

“We are in a period of rapid change within an organization that started in 1905 and needs to remain relevant for our next generation,” says Naidoo. “We have accomplished a lot to integrate youth from high schools and 19 to 30-year-olds, university students and young professionals into Rotary which will ensure a succession plan for the organization.

Rotary is becoming more flexible and giving our young professionals an opportunity to design a workable club model in Burns Lake to best suit their specific needs and meeting preferences.”

The Burns Lake club connects professionals from across the town who take action to create lasting change locally, regionally and internationally. Rotarians connect diverse perspectives, and apply their leadership and expertise to solve social issues.

Rotary’s youth services programs help develop ethics, and better communication and leadership skills in youth through international youth exchange and Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.

Just recently, the local Rotary Club hosted seven international youth from as many countries on the 30th Annual Tweedsmuir Trek. Local youth are also included in the one-week wilderness experience.

Naidoo had a whirl wind agenda arriving in Prince George, addressed the four Prince George Clubs on Tuesday and spent Wednesday in the Burns Lake area. He then travelled to Mackenzie. He left on Sunday for Terrace where he meet with Rotarians in the northwest region.

Rotary District 5040 is an area that spans south of Prince George to 100 Mile House, north to Mackenzie, west to Burns Lake, Smithers, Terrace, Prince Rupert and Kitimat. It also includes clubs along the Sunshine Coast, Whistler, Squamish, Vancouver, New Westminster, Burnaby, Richmond, Ladner and Tsawwassen.

District Governors are selected from a pool of candidates from across the district and serve a one-year term.

