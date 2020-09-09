Rotary donates $250 to Lakes Animal Friendship Society

Lakes Animal Friendship Society received $250

Lakes Animal Friendship Society received a $250 donation from the Burns Lake Rotary Club. “Each year the Rotary club awards a deserving youth within the community, the Bill Gilgan Youth Citizen of The Year award and a cheque for $250.

As well, the nominator is awarded $250, on behalf of the Rotary club, to donate to a non profit society of their choice. Which was what today at the dog park was about,” said Brent Petersen of the Burns Lake Rotary Club. This year’s Bill Gilgan Youth Citizen of The Year was awarded to Lucas Philips and he was nominated by Steve Wilejto.

[L-R] Lyssa McDonald with Goomba, Haven Wilejto, Steve Wilejto, Brent Petersen, Rio Wilejto, Julie Harrison and Clive. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

