(The Canadian Press)

Rough road built to Old Fort, B.C., after slide ripped out only access route

A large section of the steep hillside above Old Fort slumped in late 2018

A temporary access road has been built to the northeastern British Columbia community of Old Fort after a slow landslide last month tore out a section of the only road to dozens of homes.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says traffic controllers will be in place around the clock to ensure travellers get through safely.

Crews, including geotechnical staff, are also at the site and the province says construction will continue through the weekend to provide a more all-weather road surface.

The slide in June carried a section of Old Fort Road more than 300 metres down the slope following a series of heavy rainstorms, but the Peace River Regional District said conditions had dried out earlier this week.

A large section of the steep hillside above Old Fort slumped in late 2018, which forced the evacuation of the community in the Fort St. John area.

Evacuations were not ordered following the June 18 slide, but an alert was posted and supplies were brought in via the nearby Peace River using an emergency water taxi service that continues to operate.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

British Columbia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern B.C. First Nations call for reversal of grizzly bear hunting ban
Next story
B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

Just Posted

Four air ambulance flights out of Terrace delayed or cancelled

Pandemic precautions caused nighttime closure of service station providing weather data to pilots

Skeena Resources, Tahltan prez excited by purchase of Eskay Creek

Skeena gets full control of mine, Barrick gets 12 per cent of Skeena and a one per cent royalty

VIA Rail lays off 1,000 unionized workers across the country

Northern B.C. route Jasper to Prince George to Prince Rupert is not affected by VIA Rail layoffs

Overall house sales drop in the northwest

COVID-19 pandemic slowed market activity

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

BREAKING: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery

Grocers appear before MPs to explain decision to cut pandemic pay

Executives from three of Canada’s largest grocery chains have defended their decision to end temporary wage increases

Bringing support to Indigenous students and communities, while fulfilling a dream

Mitacs is a nonprofit organization that operates research and training programs

Northern B.C. First Nations call for reversal of grizzly bear hunting ban

Growing grizzly populations have led to fewer ungulates and increased fear of attacks says Chad Day

RCMP ‘disappointed’ by talk that race a factor in quiet Rideau Hall arrest

Corey Hurren, who is from Manitoba, is facing 22 charges

NHL’s Canadian hubs offer little economic benefit, but morale boost is valuable: experts

Games are slated to start Aug. 1 with six Canadian teams qualifying for the 24-team resumption of play

‘Made in the Cowichan Valley’ coming to a wine bottle near you

Cowichan Valley has the honour of being the first sub-GI outside of the Okanagan

Most Read