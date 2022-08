The Roving Dog puppy obedience class for dogs under six months learn loose leash manners and socilization with other dogs. The class was held on Aug. 13, 14, 20 and 21 at the MacEwen Dog Park in Burns Lake. For dogs over six months old at 9 a.m. and under six months old at 10 a.m. It was atteneded by many dogs. (Kaitlyn Cardinal photos/Lakes District News)