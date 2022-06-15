Royal Canadian Legion expanding

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 50 in Burns Lake is now open seven days a week and they welcome the community to stop by.

Their hope is to make the legion an open space for social engagements and family activities and celebrations. Public service workers day is Monday and on Tuesdays people can come out and enjoy a game of darts from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday there will be a local artist in house and local musicians are also welcome to stop by that day too. Friday between 4 and 6 p.m it’s senior’s appreciation day. Sunday will be a fun filled evening of amateur musicians jamming.

The Royal Canadian Legion is a non profit organization and they invite the community in helping support the local veterans and many other services in Burns Lake.

If you are interested in volunteering to help beautifying the legion building please stop in or you can call 250-692-3232 or email them at rcl50@live.ca