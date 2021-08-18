horseback

Running errands on horseback in Burns Lake

(L-R) Local residents Emma Wiebe, Taleshia Patterson and Claire Wiebe along with their horses Koolio, Avie and Whinnie did a little bit of shopping together at the Burns Lake Farmers Market, which happens every Friday from 10 A.M-3 P.M. at the Burns Lake District Chamber of Commerce. It was the first time each of them had brought their horses into town. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

