The MLA representing Nechako Lakes has thrown his support behind the campaign for extended ferry service across Francois Lake. (Lakes District News file photo)

Rustad buoys up Francois Lake ferry campaign

Liberal MLA says he supports 20-hour service

John Rustad, the B.C. Liberal MLA for Nechako Lakes, has thrown his support behind the campaign for extended ferry service across Francois Lake.

This comes as organizers from the Southside area ramp up their efforts for 20-hour ferry service with a petition and letter-writing campaign.

“My job is to support my constituents and to that end I would be happy to present their petition in the legislature requesting the expansion of service for the ferry,” said Rustad in an email to the Lakes District News.

“I understand the need and support the request,” said the BC Liberal MLA. “Having access to the expanded hours of the ferry crossing allows for better services, support and engagement in work and social opportunities.”

Catherine Van Tine Marcinek, one of the organizers of the campaign, welcomed the news of Rustad’s support and his offer to present the petition in the legislature.

“It he’s willing to do that, that’s probably what we’ll do,” said Van Tine Marcinek, adding that Rustad had been invited to a campaign meeting on April 19, but that he had a prior engagement.

