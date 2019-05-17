BC EHS air ambulance crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5 Thursday, May 16, 2019. (@megantcampbell/Twitter)

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

The man who died in Thursday’s Coquihalla Highway crash has been identified by police as a 47-year-old from Salmon Arm after he stopped to offer help following the first of two crashes.

Merritt RCMP said Friday morning that several others were injured after multi-vehicle collisions Thursday evening in the northbound lane near the Coldwater Interchange, south of Exit 290.

Police said that the first incident happened after a small car crashed into a northbound commercial vehicle sometime before 5:30 p.m. While the drivers and a passenger involved exchanged information on the roadside, police said that two additional vehicles approached the scene, causing a chain reaction of further collisions.

READ MORE: One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Two of the people standing on the roadside were seriously injured and taken by air ambulance to hospital. The 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that several other passengers were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The collisions closed the highway in both directions for several hours, before it reopened at roughly 1 a.m.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Major slides rip away north face of Joffre Peak near Pemberton, B.C.

Just Posted

Northwest Fire Centre open burn ban lifted

Recent rain, cooler temperatures have lowered the region’s fire risk

Telkwa pot plant application passes review

Cannabis company claims new Health Canada regulations are working in its favour

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

Governments, industry bid on optimism amid timber review

The possibility of reduced forestry activity in the near future is sinking… Continue reading

Tuesday Update: Evacuation alert lifted for the Lejac fire

Higher relative humidity and precipitation were factors in lifting the evacuation alert, says fire information officer

One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Paramedics took six people to hospital, including two in critical condition

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

99% of B.C. homeowners exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

The B.C. government has received nearly all declaration forms to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax

Okanagan woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Salmon Arm Innovation Centre rises to challenge of printing prosthetics for farm fowl

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Long-awaited end to Canada’s tariff standoff with U.S. finally at hand

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crunched the numbers, and thousands can be saved each year by ditching gas-guzzlers, a report says

Most Read