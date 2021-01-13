Omineca Ski Club’s trails are being groomed regularly and ready for skiers. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)

Sasquatch on the loose at Omineca Ski Club

Head out to the trails to see if you can spot it; a tongue-in-cheek response from the club President

A very tongue-in-cheek post from the Omineca Ski Club announced a Sasquatch sighting just when the club announced their newest socially-distanced event.

“So it is not the first time that we are having a Sasquatch sighting at the club. Some of our long-term members will remember that a small Sasquatch has hung around the club and had made an appearance at our last biathlon competition last February and it also joined a bunch of our members during Christmas 2019,” said club President Agathe Bernard.

The club posted a photo of what seems like a Sasquatch and issued a fun “warning” for members to keep their eyes peeled and take photos of the illusive creature when out and about on the trails.

“Usually we have a small Sasquatch but this one is big. We have already had members showing us photos of more sightings, indicating that more and more people are out and about the trails,” said Bernard.

The club announced their newest outdoor event, a first for this year, through this creative post about the Sasquatch sighting.

“Unfortunately, the Sasquatch sighting has happened just as we have opened the OOOHFR (Omineca Outsider Open Happy Faces Races challenge), which uses a 1.8 km, 5 km and 10 km loop,” said the post.

The OOOHFR is a self-timed challenge series to challenge people to improve their skiing ability over the season to win a prize. Winners will be based upon their timed percent improvement over the season. Skiers can choose between the three routes, time themselves and complete their first recorded lap before Feb. 1 and second recorded lap before Apr. 1. There are eight challenge categories with different requirements set under each category and there would also be several prizes for the challenges depending on the ages.

“Events are generally going to be tricky this year in the sense that we are not allowed to have events that have people gathering together. So what we are doing this year is a bit of a different thing that people can do on their own. With the OOOHFR challenge people can do it all throughout the winter on their own time. All they have to do is register, send in their time and do the challenge on their own. This will hopefully encourage more people to get out and have a little bit of fun,” said Bernard.

The club has had a good season start so far with a tremendous rise in membership.

“I think it is going really well; I think we are having pretty great weather, amazing snow and a lot of people skiing this year.We had a very big increase in membership this year. Last week, we had an increase in membership by more than 40 members. We currently have 231 members (compared to 181 last year),” said Bernard.

