Sasquatch sightings once again in Burns Lake

The Omineca Ski Club posted a funny photo via Facebook of Sasquatches roaming around the trails, jokingly “warning” members about their presence, and encouraging them to take selfies when they see creatures. This isn’t the first time the club has done this fun initiative, as Sasquatches have popped up at various club events such as the biathlon competition in 2020, and Christmas of 2019. Skiers beware. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)

Alberta to start lifting COVID restrictions, including vaccine passport

Staff at the Village of Burns Lake offices got together to film a video to cheer on hometown olympic athlete Emily Dickson, who is competing in the biathlon at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Dickson-mania in full swing in Burns Lake

Weekly COVID-19 update