Sasquatch sightings once again in Burns Lake

The Omineca Ski Club posted a funny photo via Facebook of Sasquatches roaming around the trails, jokingly “warning” members about their presence, and encouraging them to take selfies when they see creatures. This isn’t the first time the club has done this fun initiative, as Sasquatches have popped up at various club events such as the biathlon competition in 2020, and Christmas of 2019. Skiers beware. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)