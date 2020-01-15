Satellite dish catches fire in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Fire and Rescue Department extinguished a satellite dish fire on the roof of the Town Pantry/Chevron on Jan. 4. Firefighters accessed the roof with a fire extinguisher at approximately 11 a.m. There was no damage to the roof or any other part of the structure, said Burns Lake Fire Chief Rob Krause, adding the cause of the fire remains under investigation. (Submitted photo)



