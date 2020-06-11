Save-On-Foods and Western Family set to donate $300, 000 to Canadian food banks

The Share It Forward campaign to last seven days

In a move to make a positive contribution amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Save-On-Foods and Western Family are joining hands to donate 50 per cent of all their net proceeds for any Western Family products sold between June 11 and June 17. The donations will go towards local food bank partners serving communities from Vancouver Island to Winnipeg and all the way up to Whitehorse.

This campaign is part of their third annual Share It Forward campaign and will last for seven days.

“With more Western Canadians relying on food banks during this crisis, it’s absolutely critical that we do our part to come together to support our neighbours,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones in a press release. He also added that he recognized the importance of the work that the food bank partners do for the communities, especially now. “I am so proud of the results of our last two Share It Forward events and I can’t wait to see what we can do this year.”

RELATED: Save-On-Foods teams up with Black Press Media to bring food to families

A 50 per cent of the net proceeds from any Western Family products sold at Save-On-Foods, PriceSmart Foods and Urban Fare stores across Western Canada will be donated directly to local food banks. All donations will remain within the communities where they were raised.

In the past two years, Save-On Foods has done similar Share It Forward campaigns however, the need for donations to the local food banks during the Covid-19 pandemic is more pronounced this time than ever before.

ALSO READ: Save-on Foods holding down the grocery fort amidst Covid-19

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.