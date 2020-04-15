Save-on Foods going the extra mile for Burns Lake community

The Burns Lake Save-on Foods has stepped up as a local community grocery hero since the COVID-19 crisis unfolded. Dealing with some very unexpected hurdles, the store and staff have managed to find balance between meeting demands, and keeping the store and customers safe.

“Overall, things have been going very well. I liken it to be kind of like our summer or our holiday season… but never ending,” said Michael Vatcher, store manager at Save-on Foods in Burns Lake.

Vatcher recalls the toilet paper hoarding which hit hard around the second week of March. He had no explanation for it, but felt it may have been that slippery slope of panic purchasing—one person buying too many of something out of greed or fear, then another seeing it, becoming scared they’ll miss out if they don’t, and following suit.

The pattern continued and for weeks, with toilet paper barely making it to shelves before being whisked away by a shopper.

And then it happened with meat, cleaners and sanitizers, dairy, eggs and bakery goods—in that order.

The store put a limit on these sought after items so there would be enough to go around. Vatcher and his team wanted to ensure that all people and families could get what they needed—rather that most of some item going home with one person.

And luckily, most customers were respectful of the new rule, he said.

“It can be a challenge for some people, like out of town shoppers who only want to shop once a week so they want five of something,” said Vatcher.

“Usually when I explain it, they’re pretty good. We have had a couple people that required a little bit of extra finesse, and only a couple that really turned angry about it,” he said.

Things have since gotten better, and the limits are still higher than they were in previous weeks, though the store feels it’s not quite time to lift them altogether. But now it’s more of a precautionary measure, to prevent the panic buying from cleaning them out again.

He and his team are also trying to have some fun, while still taking this whole thing pretty seriously, he said.

The store even added five new staff, and brought in some past workers, for additional help. The constant cleaning and sanitizing has become a very big job now, said Vatcher, and he’s now referring to himself as a sanitation cop, because it’s so important in his daily work.

During the morning huddles, the team shares updates on the latest COVD-19 news, and any policy changes within the store. And Vatcher finds humour in introducing his staff to a variety of new hit songs—past and present—that they can sing for 20 seconds in order to reach the minimum recommended hand-washing time.

The store has hours for seniors and people who have high risk health issues from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. And another new feature is that the store is now taking orders by phone and email, to help residents of the local community keep their social distance in place but still get food, he said.

Vatcher has heard some great feedback about how helpful this has been to a lot of people, including someone whose mother is immune-compromised and undergoing chemotherapy.

“That part really reinvigorates us as staff. People have dropped off goodies too, even. Nothing recharges my battery like someone telling me how we’ve affected them. That’s probably the best part of my day, honestly,” said Vatcher.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

Just Posted

PNG seeks to defer customer payments because of COVID-19

The plan is to do this for three months

Easter Bunny visits Burns Lake

With it being Easter last week, a pines employee dress the part… Continue reading

Burns Lake P&B Feeds owner supports Priestly Meats

In good news this week, a Burns Lake business will now be… Continue reading

Land transfer meeting moderator questions why forestry deal was not on agenda

The Province has signed a five-year

Relief possible for Burns Lake residents hydro bills during COVID-19

The Government of British Columbia and BC Hydro are helping people, small… Continue reading

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Fraser Health also creating a secure site at hospital; 41 positive tests at institution so far

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done

Urgent as well as emergency procedures going ahead

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

VIDEO: Last blast in battle to clear B.C.’s Big Bar landslide

Salmon ladder, pump system underway in Fraser Canyon

Most Read