Scaring away hunger

Members of Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS)’s Student Voice leadership group collected 815 lbs of food for the local Link Food Centre as part of the “We Scare Hunger” campaign. LDSS is challenging all students to raise the collection amount to 1,000 lbs by Nov. 7. (Submitted photos)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map