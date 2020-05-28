School buses to restart starting June 1 with limited capacity (Black Press file)

School buses for SD91 to start running from June 1

Parents urged to drop off and pick kids up whenever possible

School buses are all set to ferry students starting June 1 as the school comes back in session for in-class instructions. However, according to School District 91 (SD91), the schools would be running at one thirds of their usual capacity and that parents who can, should transport their own kids, in their own private vehicles.

In a Facebook post, SD91 announced that those parents or guardians who expressed willingness to send their kids to in-class instructions on certain days of the week, would be contacted by their local bus garages starting May 28. However, the post informs that those parents choosing to send their kids later in June instead of right now, might not have the option for buses due to space restrictions. The space restrictions here would strictly mean less number of students would be ferried with separate, assigned seats on the bus as per the health regulations.

Earlier this month, the school district announced its plans to reopen the schools for in-class instructions starting June 1, as soon as they received the go-ahead from the Ministry of Education. The announcement however had reserved its remarks on transportation for kids, a major factor for many students enrolled in schools here.

RELATED: SD91 schools to resume in-class operations on June 1

With the latest update however, not only has the issue of transportation been addressed, but it also mentions the various measures that the schools, garages as well as the drivers would take in order to comply with the social distancing and health measures. Regular cleaning, disinfecting of buses, the bus driver wearing a face shield while the students embark and disembark from the buses, and providing additional instructions to students around personal hygiene are some of the measures that the schools and the bus garages would be undertaking in the coming days.

The post specifically warns parents and guardians against sending their kids to bus stops without a confirmation from their local bus garage. It also highlights that only those children registered for the bus service would be ferried by the buses and that parents should expect the transportation department to contact them with details on timings and bus routes.

@PriyankaKetkar


priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net





Like us on
Facebook“and follows us on “Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 highlights lack of connectivity in First Nations communities

Just Posted

School buses for SD91 to start running from June 1

Parents urged to drop off and pick kids up whenever possible

COVID-19 highlights lack of connectivity in First Nations communities

Many don’t have access required to utilize online platforms, says First Nations Technology Council

Salmon closures announced for Skeena and Nass watersheds

DFO notice expands on May 21 chinook ban throughout Skeena watershed

New traffic lanes for Six Mile west of Burns Lake coming soon

Construction to begin on lane extension and traffic improvement

Coastal GasLink pipeline work ramps up

With spring thaw ending, workers start to arrive for summer season

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

COVID-19: B.C. too dependent on foreign food production workers

New B.C. job site links unemployed with farm, seafood work

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

Another Asian giant ‘murder hornet’ found in Lower Mainland

This is the farthest east the invasive species has been found so far

B.C. girl left temporarily paralyzed by tick bite sparks warning from family

Mom says parents need to check their kids when they go camping

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

PHOTOS: Loved ones reunite at an oasis on closed U.S.-Canada border in Surrey

Officials closed the park in mid-March over coronavirus concerns

Feds delay national action plan for missing and murdered Indigenous women

Meanwhile, the pandemic has exacerbated the violence facing many Indigenous women and girls

DFO allowing at-sea observers again if safe work procedures in place

May 15 fishery notice lays out conditions for allowing at-sea observers onboard amid COVID-19

Most Read