Students at Grassy Plains school participated in a variety of activities and even read books provided by the SOGI. (Melissa Gagnon photo/Lakes District News)

Students at Grassy Plains school participated in a variety of activities and even read books provided by the SOGI. (Melissa Gagnon photo/Lakes District News)

School District 91 celebrates first ever Share The Love day

The event marked the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

School District 91 (SD 91) celebrated International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia last week by organizing their first ever Share The Love day.

On May 17, SD 91 celebrated and honoured the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia by organizing an address by Superintendent Manu Madhok as well as various activities across its schools. The day was part of the work of educators to make schools more inclusive and safe for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities (SOGI).

At William Konkin Elementary school, due to COVID, teachers were given the directive to use their own lesson on recognizing diversity, being inclusive and showing kindness, said Natasha Toth, the principal. All classes watched an address in the form of a short video by Madhok. Some teachers had discussions with their classes. Other teachers read stories and did activities based on the stories such as Red, Not Your Typical Dragon. All the classes made pledges to a special school district-wide Padlet page.

“Due to the rain we were unable to take part in a chalk graffiti art activity outside. Teachers will take their classes out later this week to work on this project,” said Toth.

At Babine Elementary Secondary School the students watched the video and also discussed ways they can ‘share the love’, said Principal Dylan Watt.

Lakes District Secondary School’s Principal Heidi Grant said that the entire school watched the superintendent’s address at 9:15 a.m. and students then participated individually, by choice, at lunch with the online events.

Melissa Gagnon of Grassy Plains School said that they made the day special by wearing their favorite colors to school.

“We also had Ms.Austin explain to the older students what LGBTQIA+ meant, and what each letter stood for. With the younger students we read the books provided to us by SOGI. Another fun thing we did that day was make different colored cupcakes, colors from the Pride flag. To end the day we each put a finger print on the tree. It represented that we all belong,” she said.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Just Posted

Swan reflection on Francois Lake. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)
In-flight reflections

The weather has warmed up, lakes have thawed and birds are enjoying… Continue reading

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Students at Grassy Plains school participated in a variety of activities and even read books provided by the SOGI. (Melissa Gagnon photo/Lakes District News)
School District 91 celebrates first ever Share The Love day

The event marked the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

This will be the last batch of students from the French Immersion program at William Konkin Elementary School. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
MLA Rustad shows support for French Immersion in Burns Lake

No change is decision from the board over the program cancellation

The money sent to the school in Uganda has helped bring 350 students to the school. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake local raises $5,800 through garage sale

The money to go to the Mackereth family and a children’s centre in Uganda

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Watchdog says immigration applicants need easier access to info on their files

‘They need to give more information without having to wait for people to ask for it’

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Cub paws part of gruesome scene in culvert along rural roadway

A man who fell ill in the forest was rescued by several search and rescue teams from across northern B.C. this past Victoria Day long weekend. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook)
Overdue man rescued from the sky northeast of Prince George

Search efforts led by numerous volunteers

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Walk-up clinics have been established in high-transmission communities of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection drop continues, 289 cases Tuesday

Hospitalization ticks back up to 301, one more death

A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering

The church reportedly had an indoor gathering on May 19

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by a wolf at an education centre south of Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 25. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Woman attacked by wolf-dog crosses in Nanaimo; airlifted to hospital

‘I don’t know why she was in there, but I anticipate she was trying to feed them,’ says fire department chief Ron Gueulette

Puppies in care of BC SPCA Puppies in care of BC SPCA
24 animals seized from Kamloops breeder previously convicted of animal cruelty

16 Pomeranian, Yorkshire terrier-cross puppies and one three-month old Labrador retriever were seized

A soccer game pictured in B.C. on Wednesday, April 21. (Black Press Media/Matt Simms)
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit to the number of spectators

Most Read