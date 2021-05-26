School District 91 celebrates first ever Share The Love day

School District 91 (SD 91) celebrated International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia last week by organizing their first ever Share The Love day.

On May 17, SD 91 celebrated and honoured the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia by organizing an address by Superintendent Manu Madhok as well as various activities across its schools. The day was part of the work of educators to make schools more inclusive and safe for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities (SOGI).

At William Konkin Elementary school, due to COVID, teachers were given the directive to use their own lesson on recognizing diversity, being inclusive and showing kindness, said Natasha Toth, the principal. All classes watched an address in the form of a short video by Madhok. Some teachers had discussions with their classes. Other teachers read stories and did activities based on the stories such as Red, Not Your Typical Dragon. All the classes made pledges to a special school district-wide Padlet page.

“Due to the rain we were unable to take part in a chalk graffiti art activity outside. Teachers will take their classes out later this week to work on this project,” said Toth.

At Babine Elementary Secondary School the students watched the video and also discussed ways they can ‘share the love’, said Principal Dylan Watt.

Lakes District Secondary School’s Principal Heidi Grant said that the entire school watched the superintendent’s address at 9:15 a.m. and students then participated individually, by choice, at lunch with the online events.

Melissa Gagnon of Grassy Plains School said that they made the day special by wearing their favorite colors to school.

“We also had Ms.Austin explain to the older students what LGBTQIA+ meant, and what each letter stood for. With the younger students we read the books provided to us by SOGI. Another fun thing we did that day was make different colored cupcakes, colors from the Pride flag. To end the day we each put a finger print on the tree. It represented that we all belong,” she said.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

