School District 91 Truth and Reconciliation project unveiling

Our theme for this year is Living Our Land Acknowledgements; Leona Prince

School District 91 (SD91) has unveiled their new Truth and Reconciliation Project on Sept. 29 at schools in Burns Lake.

“Our theme for this year is Living Our Land Acknowledgements,” said Director of Instruction Indigenous Education of Nechako Lakes School District Leona Prince.

The posters can be found at every building throughout SD 91.

The idea of this is to move beyond the words spoken in an acknowledgment and put them into action.

“A dream of mine was to have our Elders, knowledge holders and language speakers do a welcome and wanted to leverage QR and AR technology to achieve this,” she said.

“We have been able to reach this goal through a partnership with LiveIt.Earth.”

“A 16” x20” [poster] will hang at the entrance of each of our buildings including our two board offices at each end of the district,” said Prince.

“The posters will feature a local member of the First Nations communities who will be honoured at each school ceremony.”

“Our district serves 14 First Nations who are Dakelh, Nedut’en, and Wet’suwet’en speaking peoples’. The members from those 14 First Nations who sit on our Indigenous Education Council (IEC) have supported this project and we are thankful for their guidance,” said Prince.

The people that are featured on the posters in the Burns Lake area are:

Pius Charlie from Tsil Kaz Koh at Francois Lake Elementary and Lakes District Secondary School, Danielle Wall from Wet’suwet’en First Nation at Decker Lake Elementary, Gordie Alec from Lake Babine Nation at William Konkin Elementary and the Murial Mould Neighbourhood Centre Board Office and John Casimel from Cheslatta Carrier Nation at Grassy Plains Elementary.

“With the tremendous help of the staff at LiveIt.Earth we have highlighted the diversity of Indigenous languages within our communities and also leveraged technology in a way that can impact our youth and the communities around us,” said Prince.

“We feel that everyone in our beautiful province should know about our project because it is a true reflection of our re-conciliatory journey. We hope that people find inspiration and see the many ways in which they can achieve their own re-conciliatory goals,” said Prince.

A write-up about the map can be found on our Indigenous Education department website on the main page at:

www.sd91indigenouseducation.com