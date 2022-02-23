Science fair in Burns Lake

Students at William Konkin Elementary put on a science fair in the school gymnasium. The students got a chance to present their complete reports and findings from various science projects to other students and staff. Parents were not present for the fair, but pictures of each project will be made available for online viewing according to the school. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

