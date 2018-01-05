Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Almost two dozen scientists from around the world are issuing a warning about an often-overlooked side effect of climate change and pollution.

They say oxygen is disappearing from increasingly large areas of ocean and threatening marine life.

Researchers say in a paper published this week that the problem has been growing since the 1950s, and 4.5 million square kilometres of coastal and deep-sea water is now affected.

That includes oceans off Canada’s West Coast and in the St. Lawrence Seaway.

The research was sponsored by an international body affiliated with UNESCO, the United Nations’ scientific and cultural body.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry
Next story
B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

Just Posted

A tragic Christmas Eve in Burns Lake

Fire destroys Babine Lake Resort’s main lodge; community comes together

Majority of assessment notices show a slight increase in northern B.C.

Granisle saw the biggest jump in the region

Suspicious male offering rides to young people in Burns Lake

Public urged to immediately report any suspicious activity

Local seniors growing at a rapid pace

Number of seniors in the area expected to double by 2036

Burns Lake updating unsightly bylaw

Expect clearer definitions and more regulations

Decker Lake holds Christmas concert

An afternoon of songs, poems and contagious Christmas spirit

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

B.C. man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement Thursday

Unemployment rate drops to 5.7%, reaches lowest mark in more than 40 years

December reading marked the 13th-straight month of job gains

Most Read