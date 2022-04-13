A bronze sculpture by artist Marie Khouri was stolen from outside the B.C. Children’s Hospital on the night of April 3. (Courtesy B.C. Children’s Hospital)

A bronze sculpture by artist Marie Khouri was stolen from outside the B.C. Children’s Hospital on the night of April 3. (Courtesy B.C. Children’s Hospital)

Sculpture stolen from B.C. Children’s Hospital weeks after being donated

Bronze artwork went missing from outside the Oak Street entrance on April 3

A valuable piece of art is missing from the B.C. Children’s Hospital.

The bronze sculpture by artist Marie Khouri was donated to the hospital just weeks ago and was on display in the garden outside the Oak Street entrance to help create a welcoming environment for young patients and their families.

“It was intended to create a small space of outdoor sanctuary, rest and reflection…” the hospital said in a news release.

On the night of April 3 though, it was stolen.

The piece was originally donated to the hospital by Khouri for fundraising purposes in 2019. In March, the purchaser of the piece donated it back to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-3321.

READ ALSO: B.C. deploys helicopters to extract debris from flood-struck rivers

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtBritish ColumbiaHospitalstheft

Previous story
Officials working to find housing for 144 people displaced by fire in Vancouver
Next story
After the flood: First Nations along B.C.’s Highway 8 work on recovery

Just Posted

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. April 14, 2022 marks six years since B.C. declared a public health emergency around the opioid crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Death penalty situation’: 6 years ago, B.C. declared toxic drug poisonings a health emergency

The tour starts in Kitimat on April 20 and then heads to Prince Rupert the following day with stops on April 22 in Burns Lake and April 23 in Quesnel. (Promo Photo)
Ken Lavigne returns to northern B.C.

A wildfire that broke put west of Grassy Plains near Burns Lake in the summer of 2021. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Open fire prohibition to take effect April 15

The provincial government announced the deferrals of logging in old growth areas in November, 2021. (File photo/Black Press)
Update on old growth deferrals process in Lakes District