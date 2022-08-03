SD 91 board chair appointed to provincial Indigenous education council

Dave Christie, board chair od Nechako Lakes School District (SD) 91 is set to join the BC School Trustee Association’s (BCSTA) nine-member Indigenous education council.

SD 91 announced July 21 that Christie accepted the appointment to the committee which works towards developing and making recommendations for the crucial work of improving Indigenous student achievement.

The committee also continually seeks to heighten knowledge, awareness, and understanding of Indigenous matters and further reconciliation.

Recent work of the committee includes involvement in planning and facilitating a day of Indigenous Learning and a dedicated session at the last AGM focused on honouring the children found on residential school sites. The committee also requested the Ministry of Education to create a senior leadership position for Indigenous Education, increase targeted funding, provide continuous access to In-Service for teachers, and develop resources for teachers in training.

The BCSTA has advocated for the First Peoples Course to be included in graduation requirements for improved funding for Community Link and language curriculum, and they promoted support for actions from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

In a statement, Christie said he is “honored and excited” to have this opportunity to be a part of the provincial Indigenous education council.

“As School District 91 operates on the unceded, ancestral territories of fourteen First Nations and is working diligently towards creating equity through conscious acts of reconciliation, I felt it was important to accept the invitation to join the Council,” he said, adding, “This position will provide a voice for SD91 and other northern regions in the continued effort to improve Indigenous student success.”

SD 91 Superintendent Manu Madhok said Christie is passionate about improving student outcomes and the school experience and will represent the District and the northern BC well.