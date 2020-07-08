William Konkin Elementary school will be getting a new principal this coming school year. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

SD 91 makes several administrative changes

New school year will see new principals at several schools

School District 91 (SD 91) is undergoing major administrative changes for the upcoming school year with new principals being put in charge of Decker Lake Elementary, William Konkin Elementary (WKE) and Grassy Plains Elementary-Secondary School.

In a press release sent out on July 2, the school district announced that the three local schools would be getting new principals, come the new school year.

WKE would be getting Natasha Toth as the principal. Toth has been a principal at the Grassy Plains Elementary-Secondary School since 2016.

Ginger Moyah will be taking over the reigns from Toth, as the principal for Grassy Plains Elementary-Secondary School. Moyah was a former student of the Grassy Plains school before graduating from Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS). She was a teacher in Williams Lake in SD27 for several years before moving back to Southside in 2018.

Wendy Kelemen, who will now be a principal of Decker Lake Elementary, transferring from WKE, would continue to be a principal for the Francois Lake Elementary in the next year as well.

Assistant Superintendent for SD91, Mike Skinner told Lakes District News that reasons behind such administrative movement in most years is due to retirements, transfer requests, additional hiring and other personnel reasons.

“When the district has a staffing need, we can have internal change or external postings. This year we have hired through the posting or interview process and internal mobility,” he said.

The school district also has a posting out for a Director of Instruction and are in the process of reviewing the applications for the interview process.

“If we hire internally, this will create a school-level administrative opening in one of our communities that we will look at later this month,” said Skinner.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

